Body found in Schuylkill River identified as 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur

EMBED </>More Videos

Body found in Schuylkill River identified as 'Shark Tank' entrepreneur. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on October 14, 2017. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Authorities have identified the body pulled from the Schuylkill River near Walnut Street in Philadelphia on Thursday.

The medical examiner has confirmed the victim was 58-year-old Philip Reitnour.

Reitnour was the entrepreneur behind the app "Emergensee" and was featured on an episode of ABC's Shark Tank.

RELATED: Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in University City section of Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Body found in Schuylkill River: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on October 12, 2017.



Court records reveal he was three million dollars in debt and being sued.

Police are investigating his death.

The medical examiner has not ruled on the cause.

----------
Send a breaking news alert
Report a correction or typo
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
shark tankentrepreneurshipbody foundu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
6 dead, 7 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Texas county worker arrested for $1.2 million fajitas theft
Girl, 3, drowns in grease pit at Alabama ice cream shop
Boy, 6, critically injured after SUV plunges into Aurora retention pond
HOPE: Las Vegas massacre victim wakes from coma
Girl, 13, abducted and sexually assaulted in Gresham
2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway
Show More
VIDEO: Santa Rosa, Calif. resident finds missing dog after long search
No charges in Colorado cheerleading forced-splits videos
231 killed in deadliest single attack in Somalia's history
Girl dies after falling from cruise ship's interior deck to one below
Daily Herald: Why the soda tax failed
More News
Top Video
Newsviews: Chicago MacArthur Genius Grant winner
Chicago Weather: Record rain floods streets across area
Get your family fit this fall
Innovations at the upcoming Chicago Ideas Week
More Video