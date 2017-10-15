EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2524003" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body found in Schuylkill River: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on October 12, 2017.

Authorities have identified the body pulled from the Schuylkill River near Walnut Street in Philadelphia on Thursday.The medical examiner has confirmed the victim was 58-year-old Philip Reitnour.Reitnour was the entrepreneur behind the app "Emergensee" and was featured on an episode of ABC's Shark Tank.Court records reveal he was three million dollars in debt and being sued.Police are investigating his death.The medical examiner has not ruled on the cause.----------