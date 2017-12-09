RICHMOND, Texas --The body of a Richmond, Texas father of four has been found.
Altaf Hussain Malik's family said his body was found by a dumpster in Houston's Third Ward and he had been stabbed multiple times.
Malik, 42, went missing Tuesday night after he went to meet someone interested in buying his car.
His wife said the family had just finished dinner.
"He said somebody texted him and they wanted to see the car so he stepped out," Quratulain Malik said Thursday.
WATCH: Wife tells how she knew something was wrong
A GoFundMe page has been launched to help Malik's family with funeral expenses.