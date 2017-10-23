  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Body of missing college student found near campus

EMBED </>More Videos

Body of missing NJ college student found: Monica Malpass reports during the Action News Update at 3pm on Oct. 23, 2017. (WPVI)

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
The body of a New Jersey college student, who had been missing for more than a month, has been found.

Police say the body of 18-year-old Nicholas Pratico was found near the campus of Mercer County Community College, where Pratico was a freshman, on Monday morning.



Authorities say an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Detectives do not believe any foul play was involved.

Investigators had released surveillance images showing Pratico on the afternoon of September 20.

His parents reported him missing later that same night.



Pratico was a resident of Hamilton Township.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Len Gadsby of the Hamilton Police Division Criminal Investigations Section at (609) 581-4032 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.


Related Topics:
missing personcollege studentsbody foundNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man pressed gun to cop's chest, tried to disarm him, police say
Target says customers want it to pause the 'Christmas creep'
Suspect's pants fall down twice as she runs from police
Slain boy had BB lodged in groin, skin missing from neck, nurse testifies
Cleveland cop accused of rape on the run after breaking ankle monitor
Walmart, Trader Joe's, Meijer, other vegetables recalled for listeria fears
Should doctors prescribe medical marijuana to kids?
Man with autism is 3rd murder in 11 days in 1 neighborhood after taking wrong bus
Show More
'Somebody knows this kid': Police search for identity of child found dead on beach
Fallen soldier's widow: 'Nothing to say' to Trump
La Nina to influence winter weather, officials predict
2 men killed, 26 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Should doctors prescribe medical marijuana to kids?
Man with autism is 3rd murder in 11 days in 1 neighborhood after taking wrong bus
Pullman revival: New businesses open in historic South Side neighborhood
More Video