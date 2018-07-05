Body pulled from Fox River in Elgin

The body of a man who was swept away by the Fox River was found Thursday.The man was last seen wading in the river Wednesday near the Grand Victoria Riverboat Casino in the 100 block of South Grove Avenue, according to Elgin Police. The man apparently slipped during the Fourth of July fireworks display.The victim was described as a white male, approximately 40 years old.Police report the body was found near the Casino. No further information was released pending notification of the family.