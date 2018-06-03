Body pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan

The Waukegan Fire Department said it had recovered a body of a missing subject after a search in Lake Michigan Sunday morning.At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Waukegan Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Waukegan Police Department in searching for a missing person along Waukegan Municipal Beach, the fire department said. After about two hours of searching on the ground, the search was called off due to conditions, the fire department said.Divers with the Waukegan Fire Department resumed the search at about 9 a.m. Sunday and were joined by sonar scanning units from Lake and McHenry counties to search the harbor channel. At about 11 a.m., divers located the body.The body had been turned over to the Lake County Coroner's Office. Further details were not immediately available.