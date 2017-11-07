Bolingbrook police search for hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 2

Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a mother of two in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a mother of two in southwest suburban Bolingbrook over the weekend.

Tricia Hoyt, of nearby Orland Park, was found dead Sunday morning North East Frontage Road between Venetion Road and Lawton Lane. Police were notified around 11 a.m. of an unresponsive person lying in the grass by the side of the road. By the time they got there, the 35-year-old woman was already dead.

Hoyt was apparently hit by car, and the driver of that vehicle took off and left her there. Police believe the hit-and-run happened sometime between 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.

Hoyt was a mother of two kids, ages 8 and 6. The Will County Coroner's Office said her preliminary cause of death was multiple injuries.

Police have not released any description of the vehicle or who may have been driving.

Anyone with information regarding the deadly hit-and-run should call Bolingbrook police.
