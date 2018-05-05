Boy, 12, shot in East Garfield Park

A 12-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday night after a man fired shots into a crowd on Chicago's West Side. (WLS)

A 12-year-old boy was shot in the stomach Saturday night in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

He was in critical condition at Stroger Hospital late Saturday.

The shooting occurred at about 9:20 p.m. in the 3300-block of West Madison Street on the West Side.

The boy was on the sidewalk when a man started firing shots into a group after an altercation with a woman, police said.

A second victim, a 23-year-old man, sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm. He was in stable condition at Stroger Hospital.

No one was in custody Saturday night.

Police are investigating.
