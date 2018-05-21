  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX

Boy, 14, charged with impersonating cop, stealing partially blind man's wallet in New York subway station

Police say a teen posed as a police officer and stole a man's wallet.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A 14-year-old boy is facing charges after authorities say he impersonated a police officer and stole from a 64-year-old man who is partially blind.

Police said the boy offered to help the man Monday at the 34th Street-Penn Station (A/C/E) in Midtown.

The suspect, saying he was a cop, led the victim into the subway, presumably to help him through the turnstile, according to police. That's when he went through his bag and took his wallet.

Security video showed the teen unzipping the man's backpack and taking out the wallet.

The victim's credit card was then charged $500 at a store near the incident. The video led to Sunday's arrest.

The teen was arrested and charged with grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer. His name has not been released.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
