Boy, 14, shot to death in Washington Park

A 14 year old boy was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Washington Park Saturday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 14-year-old boy who was shot early Saturday has died from his injuries.

Police report that the boy was walking on a sidewalk in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue in Washington Park at approximately 3 a.m.

A person in a dark-colored sedan then drove up and shot him.

The boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition. He later died from those injuries.

The incident is under investigation, but no one is currently in custody.
