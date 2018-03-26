Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3264300" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Monty Spencer, 8, jumped from the fourth floor of a burning apartment building in Gary.

An 8-year-old boy jumped from the fourth floor of a burning apartment building in Gary, which was a life-saving decision."I didn't want to die, I was too young so I asked for help and screamed out the window," said Monty Spencer, an 8-year-old who lost his family as everyone tried to escape the smoke-filled apartment."They thought he was right behind them and in some kind of way he wasn't, so everybody was going, they was kicking their own doors in," said relative Paul Reedus Sr.The fire killed two children -- Kailani Gober, 2, and her brother, Khristopher Gober, 4 -- who were trapped in a fourth floor apartment. More than 100 people were displaced.The fire broke out shortly before noon Sunday afternoon at the Lake Lakeshore Dunes Apartments at 5820 Forest Court.Witnesses said Monty was screaming when fire crews arrived.WATCH: MONTY JUMPS"He's yelling 'help me, help me, help me,'" said the boy's aunt, Nicola Simmons. "And as he's yelling 'help me' some lady came out with a blanket and said 'just tell him to jump, just tell him to jump.'"Neighbors scrambled to prepare the blanket."My momma told me to jump out of the window and I did. So I listened to my momma and they caught me and then that's when I survived," Monty said.Monty said he was scared and screaming for his life as he looked at how far he had to jump. He thought they wouldn't catch him, but they did."I love all my aunties and thank you for telling me to jump out the window for I could get to safety. I love all of you my momma, everyone that was there. I love all of you thank you even God," Monty said.The cause of the fire was still under investigation Monday morning.