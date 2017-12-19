Burglars target homes in Cragin, Kelvyn Park

Police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting homes on Chicago's Northwest Side.At least four burglaries and attempted burglaries have taken place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 16. No injuries have been reported. In at least one incident, the homeowner was asleep inside the home at the time of the break-in, police said.It was late afternoon on Nov. 29 in the 5100-block of West Wolfram Street when resident Louis Ocasio got a terrified call from his wife, who was home alone."She's screaming. She goes, 'Somebody tried kicking in the front door.' I called next door right away, by my parents' house. My dad came running out and he said as he ran out an SUV, he seen somebody get into a black SUV and take off," Ocasio said.It happened too fast for Ocasio's father to get a description of the would-be burglar."Just seen a person jump into the passenger side of a black SUV and taking off right away. Couldn't get no license plate off it," he said.That attempted burglary appears to have been the first of at least four burglaries and attempted burglaries in the Cragin and Kelvyn Park neighborhoods, which police believe may have been perpetrated by the same person or persons.A week later, and just a few blocks away from the Ocasios, Kyle Pekny's home was burglarized while he and his wife were at work."My wife came home and she noticed that things were in disarray. It was definitely a relief not to be home. But everything that was taken was replaceable which- and everybody is safe," Pekny said.The four burglaries or attempted burglaries occurred on:- Nov. 29 at 6 p.m. in the 5100-block of West Wolfram- Dec. 1 at 11:42 a.m. in the 1700-block of West Parker- Dec. 7 between 12 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the 5100-block of West Nelson- Dec. 16 between 5:40 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. in the 2900-block of North KibournA Chicago police investigation is ongoing. Police do not have a good description the burglar or burglars. Police in Chicago's 25th District are asking people to be on alert and report any suspicious activity to Area North Detectives.