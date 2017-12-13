BUSINESS

$1k investment with brewery buys you free beer for life

HOUSTON, Texas --
Free beer for life is just a $1,000 investment away.

To help raise money for a multi-million dollar tap room, Buffalo Bayou Brewery is offering the free lifetime brew.

The $14 million tap room will be built in the First Ward.

According to Buffalo Bayou Brewery, a contribution of at least $1,000 will get you that free beer, a custom tankard, and your name plate engraved on the contributor wall.

"One beer per day until the end of your days," said Taylor Stephenson, marketing coordinator for Buffalo Bayou Brewery. "You can come into our tap room. You can come in and enjoy anything on the tap wall."

The brewery plans to open the tap room at the end of 2018. Interested investors can check it out at NextSeed.
