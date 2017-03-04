Paper towel company Brawny has replaced its iconic Brawny Man with a woman for Women's History Month.The Brawny Woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender initiative, started by Brawny's parent company Georgia-Pacific.The initiative, now in its second year, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.Brawny Woman rolls are available in eight-roll packages during the month of March in Walmart store across the country.