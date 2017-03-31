BUSINESS

Caterpillar closing Aurora, Ill. plant

(FILE) A pair of Caterpillar D6 bulldozers work on construction. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) --
Caterpillar is closing its plant in Aurora, the company announced Friday.

The company said in a release that it is moving machine production from Aurora to facilities in Decatur, Ill. and North Little Rock, Ark.

"Moving production from Aurora to other existing facilities allows Caterpillar to efficiently leverage manufacturing space while still preserving capacity for an upturn," said Denise Johnson, Caterpillar group president of Resource Industries. "Supporting impacted employees through this transition is a top priority, as we know these actions are difficult for our talented and dedicated people."

The plant closure will result in 800 layoffs.

The plant will close by the end of 2018. The company plans to maintain an office in Aurora for engineering and product support work.

Caterpillar in January reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.17 billion on revenue of about $9.6 billion.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
Related Topics:
businesscaterpillarjobsAurora
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
Ground broken on West Loop office building to house McDonald's vendors
Alaska Airlines is killing off the Virgin America brand
Sears has "substantial doubt" about its future
Culligan provides water treatment for homes, businesses
More Business
Top Stories
7 killed in 3 shootings within a mile in South Shore
Son of Congressman Danny Davis found dead
1 dead after car pulled from lake in Homewood
I-Team: South Shore eatery attack was revenge hit
Man shot by 2 police depts 2 hours apart, with woman, 4 kids in tow, dies
UIC men's swimmer accused of taking video of women's locker room
Violent 3-vehicle crash kills driver waiting to pay toll
Show More
EpiPen and EpiPen Jr. recalled for potential defect
18 scariest things that could happen in your sleep
Video of LaPorte HS student sex abuse posted on social media, authorities say
Friends of the Chicago River declare April "Overflow Action Month"
Chicago Bulls donate $1 million to CPS
More News
Photos
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
PHOTOS: Stabbing victim marries first responder who helped her
Fire destroys South Elgin KinderCare
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
More Photos