BUSINESS

Chicago hotels must now provide employees with panic buttons

EMBED </>More Videos

As of Sunday, hotels in Chicago must provide their employees with panic buttons to help curb sexual harrassment and assault. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Help is just a button press away - at least that's the hope of thousands of hotel workers across Chicago, who now must be provided with a panic button while performing housekeeping duties.

Sunday was the deadline for employers to provide the panic buttons.

"We have very similar experiences. Some of my co-workers have been cornered in rooms, couldn't actually get out. Had to jump over a bed to leave the room," said hotel employee Latonia Marshall.

Stories like Marshall's are the reason a union representing hotel workers commissioned a survey of 500 hospitality employees in 2016.

"58 percent of the hotel workers we surveyed said they'd experienced sexual harassment by a guest," said Karen Kent of Unite Here Local 1. "49 percent said they'd seen a guest naked, had a guest expose themselves or had a guest flash them."

The measure requiring panic buttons was unanimously passed by Chicago City Council in October 2017. Several other cities, including New York City, Washington, D.C. and Seattle also have a law requiring panic buttons.

The law is compliant based, which means the city will rely on hotel workers to report employers who do not provide panic buttons.

"We see you, we hear you, we believe you and we value you," said Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshotelemploymentsexual assaultsexual harassmentChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Donald Trump Jr., Trump Tower officials meet with Chicago alderman
Make City helps local entrepreneurs get their start on near West Side
Trump denies he's to blame for Harley-Davidson decision
All Toys 'R' Us stores to close Friday
More Business
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chicago area; Tornado Watch issued in SE Wisconsin
Man killed in Elk Grove Village crash ID'd
Woman at center of outburst on Spirit flight shares her story
Dog shields owner from rattlesnake bite while hiking
Annapolis newspaper says it received threats after fatal shooting
Murders, shootings down in first 6 months of 2018, Chicago police say
St. Ann Catholic Church parishioners join St. Paul's Catholic Church in Pilsen
Suspects used Divvy bikes during pair of armed robberies on Near West Side
Show More
Republican Senator Collins would oppose court pick with Roe v Wade 'hostility'
6 children among 9 stabbed at apartment complex by resident who was asked to leave
Freak accident: Man impaled by tree branch while driving
Chicago's minimum wage increases to $12 an hour
More News