Domino's looking to hire 2,000 workers at Chicago area stores

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Domino's is looking to hire 2,000 new workers at its 113 locations across the Chicago area, the company announced Friday.

Open positions include delivery drivers, pizza makers, customer service representatives, assistant managers and general managers.

"Domino's has been a great place to work over the years," said Reece Arroyave, a Chicagoland Domino's franchise owner. "Our company provides a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you're looking to grow with the company or need a part-time job, Domino's is the place to be."

For more information, visit jobs.dominos.com.
