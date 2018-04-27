BUSINESS

GNC to close 200 stores this year

GNC will close approximately 200 stores this year, according to its quarterly financial report.

The vitamin retailer operates or oversees 8,905 stores worldwide. That includes 3,385 corporate stores in the U.S. and Canada, 2,428 Rite Aid franchise store-within-a-store locations and more than 2,000 international locations.

The company said it continues to pursue favorable lease renegotiations or relocation opportunities that may impact the number of stores closing. The retailer has not yet disclosed which locations will be closed.

GNC cited "the ongoing optimization of the company's store portfolio" as the reason for the closings.
