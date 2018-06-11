WINDY CITY LIVE

How author Alex Banayan interviewed the world's most successful people

Alex Banayan, a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree, found that Lady Gaga, Quincy Jones, Bill Gates, Larry King and many more went through "The Third Door." (WLS)

While still just a freshman in college, Alex Banayan hacked a popular game show to help fulfill his dream: to set out on a quest to find out how the world's most successful people launched their careers.

Banayan, a Forbes 30 under 30 honoree, found that Lady Gaga, Quincy Jones, Bill Gates, Larry King and many more he interviewed went through "The Third Door," which is the title of his new book about lessons on how to attain your highest goals.

For more about Alex Banayan and his book, "The Third Door," visit: https://thirddoorbook.com/
