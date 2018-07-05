BUSINESS

Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company

Doug Cygan (Jewel-Osco)

Jewel-Osco President Doug Cygan has died, representatives from the company confirmed in a statement Thursday.

Cygan was appointed president of the company in 2017. In his 30 year career with the company, he worked his way up from a part-time clerk to Vice President of Marketing and Merchandising before his appointment as president.

"Doug was a popular president, a strong leader within the company and in the community. Everyone at Jewel-Osco is devastated by his passing," said Jewel Osco Director of Public Affairs and Government Relations Mary Frances Trucco in a statement.

The company has not given any word as to the cause of Cygan's death.
