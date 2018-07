Just as Uber launches bike sharing in Chicago, rival Lyft said it has purchased the company that operates the Divvy bike service.Lyft just acquired Motivate, the nation's largest bike sharing operator. It plans to introduce a service called Lyft Bikes.A spokesperson for the Chicago Department of Transportation said the city is pleased with Motivate's operation of the Divvy bike system and does not expect that to change now that the company is owned by Lyft.