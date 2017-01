McDonald's will serve up 1,100 new jobs in Chicago's West Loop.The Chicago Planning Commission has approved plans for a 12-story, 224,000-square-foot building in the Fulton Market area.It will house companies that do business with McDonald's Corp., but McDonald's will not own the building.Last year, McDonald's announced it would move its headquarters from southwest suburban Oakbrook to the former Harpo Studios lot near West Randolph and North Carpenter streets.