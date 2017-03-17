These are the 138 stores JCPenney is shutting down

JCPenney posted a list of the stores it plans to close this year.The department store chain announced in February that it'll shutter up to 140 storefronts, and on Friday JCPenney revealed the names of 138 stores that are getting the ax.It's just the latest sign of the struggles plaguing brick-and-mortar retailers as they try to compete with e-commerce masters like Amazon.Earlier this month, Moody's put out a report listing 19 retailers -- including Sears, Kmart, Payless, J. Crew and Claires -- that it considers "distressed."And there are more signs of trouble. Target's latest earnings report showed measly holiday sales, sending its stock tumbling. Neiman Marcus recently put itself up for sale. Staples said on March 9 that it's closing 70 more of its stores, and The Limited said in January that its closing all of its retail locations.Here's a list of the J.C. Penney stores that are going dark:ALABAMAAuburn Mall (Auburn), Tannehill Promenade (Bessemer), Gadsen Mall (Gadsen) and Jasper Mall (Jasper)ARKANSASMilitary Plaza (Benton), Chickasaw Plaza (Blytheville)ARIZONARiverview Mall (Bullhead City)CALIFORNIADowntown Bishop (Bishop), Sunwest Plaza (Lodi), The Village at Orange (Orange), Hilltop Mall (Richmond)COLORADOFort Morgan Main St. (Fort Morgan, Colorado), Glenwood Springs Mall (Glenwood Springs), St. Vrain Centre (Longmont), Broadway Plaza (Sterling)CONNECTICUTConnecticut Post Mall (Milford)FLORIDAJacksonville Regional Shopping Center (Jacksonville), Palatka Mall (Palatka)GEORGIADublin Mall (Dublin), Macon Mall (Macon), Milledgeville Mall (Milledgeville), Gateway Plaza (Thomasville), Tifton Mall (Tifton)IOWADowntown Decorah (Decorah), Crossroads Mall (Fort Dodge),Penn Central Mall (Oskaloosa), Quincy Place (Ottumwa)IDAHOSnake River Plaza (Burley)ILLINOISEastland Mall (Bloomington), Fulton Square (Canton), Village Square Mall (Effingham), freestanding store in Macomb, Peru Mall (Peru), Northland Mall (Sterling), Centerpointe of Woodridge (Woodridge)INDIANAFairOaks Mall (Columbus), Connersville Plaza (Connersville), Huntington Plaza (Huntington), Jasper Manor Center (Jasper), Logansport Mall (Logansport)KANSASChanute Square (Chanute), downtown Great Bend, Hutchinson Mall (Hutchinson), freestanding store in Lawrence, Winfield Plaza (Winfield)LOUISIANACortana Mall (Baton Rouge), Park Terrace (DeRidder), North Shore Square (Slidell)MASSACHUSETTSBerkshire Mall (Lanesborough)MARYLANDEaston Marketplace (Easton)MAINERockland Plaza (Rockland)MICHIGANLakeview Square Mall (Battle Creek), Delta Plaza (Escanaba), Westshore Mall (Holland), Copper Country Mall (Houghton), Birchwood Mall (Kingsford), Midland Mall (Midland), Cascade Crossings (Sault Ste. Marie)MINNESOTACentral Lakes Crossing (Baxter), Five Lakes Centre (Fairmont), Faribo West Mall (Faribault), Irongate Plaza (Hibbing), Hutchinson Mall (Hutchinson), Red Wing Mall (Red Wing), downtown Thief River Falls, freestanding store in WinonaMISSOURIMaryville Center (Maryville)MISSISSIPPILeigh Mall (Columbus), Southgate Plaza (Corinth), Greenville Mall (Greenville), Bonita Lakes Mall (Meridian), Oxford Mall (Oxford)MONTANACapital Hill Mall (Helena), Sidney Main Street (Sidney)NORTH CAROLINAAlbemarle Crossing (Albemarle), Boone Mall (Boone), Eastridge Mall (Gastonia), Blue Ridge Mall (Hendersonville), Monroe Crossing (Monroe), Becker Village Mall (Roanoke Rapids)NORTH DEKOTAPrairie Hills Mall (Dickinson), Buffalo Mall (Jamestown), downtown WahpetonNEBRASKAFremont Mall (Fremont), downtown McCook, Platte River Mall (North Platte)NEW JERSEYRio Grande Plaza (Rio Grande)NEVADAThe Boulevard (Las Vegas)NEW YORKDunkirk-Fredonia Plaza (Dunkirk), Westfield Sunrise (Massapequa), Palisades Center (West Nyack)OHIOFindlay Village Mall (Findlay), New Towne Mall New (Philadelphia), Richmond Town Square (Richmond Heights), St. Mary's Square (St. Marys)OKLAHOMAAltus Plaza (Altus), Ne-Mar Shopping Center (Claremore), Ponca Plaza (Ponca City), Pioneer Square Shopping Center (Stillwater)OREGONDowntown Astoria, Grants Pass Shopping Center (Grants Pass), downtown La Grande, downtown Pendleton, The Dalles Main Street (The Dalles)PENNSYLVANIAColumbia Mall (Bloomsburg), Clearfield Mall (Clearfield), King of Prussia Mall (King of Prussia), Philadelphia Mills (Philadelphia), Bradford Towne Centre (Towanda), Lycoming Mall (Pennsdale), Willow Grove Park (Willow Grove)SOUTH CAROLINACitadel Mall (Charleston), Town 'N Country (Easley)SOUTH DEKOTAPalace Mall (Mitchell), Northridge Plaza (Pierre), Watertown Mall (Watertown), Yankton Mall (Yankton)TENNESSEEGreeneville Commons (Greeneville), Knoxville Center (Knoxville), County Market Place (Union City)TEXASAthens Village Shopping Center (Athens), Borger Shopping Plaza (Borger), Heartland Mall (Early), downtown El Paso, Marshall Mall (Marshall), downtown McAllen, University Mall (Nacogdoches), King Plaza Shopping Center (Seguin), Bosque River Center (Stephenville)VIRGINIANew River Valley Mall (Christiansburg), Tanglewood Mall (Roanoke)WASHINGTONPilchuck Landing (Snohomish)WISCONSINPine Tree Mall (Marinette), Marshfield Mall (Marshfield), Richland Square Shopping Center (Richland Center), Rapids Mall (Wisconsin Rapids)WEST VIRGINIAFoxcroft Towne Center (Martinsburg)Copyright 2017 Cable News Network. 