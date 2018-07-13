U.S. & WORLD

Meat-free workplaces: WeWork tells employees it will no longer pay for meat to reduce environmental impact

EMBED </>More Videos

WeWork, a company that offers office and coworking spaces around the globe, will no longer pay for meat at company functions or let employees expense meals containing meat. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

Danny Clemens
NEW YORK --
You'll no longer be able to find pork chops or chicken wings at events sponsored by WeWork, which committed this week to become a meat-free company in an effort to reduce its environmental impact.

In an email to employees, WeWork co-founder and chief culture officer Miguel McKelvey told employees that the company will no longer serve or pay for poultry, pork or red meat at company-organized events. Additionally, employees will no longer be able to expense meals containing meat, a company spokeswoman confirmed.

McKelvey estimated that the move will help the company save more than 16 billion gallons of water and 15 million animals over the next five years.

"We are energized by this opportunity to leave a better world for future generations and appreciate your partnership as we continue the journey," McKelvey told employees. He indicated that the company would work with employees who have specialized dietary needs for medical or religious purposes.

New York-based WeWork, which employees nearly 6,000 employees, offers co-working space for more than 250,000 freelancers and other professionals in dozens of cities around the globe.

The company joins a growing list of organizations worldwide that have made environmentally conscious policy changes. Starbucks, American Airlines and Bon Appetit are among those who have recently announced restrictions or all-out bans on plastic straws, cutlery and other single-use utensils. Other companies like Apple, Kohl's and the National Hockey League are investing heavily in renewable energy.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessenvironmentu.s. & worldhealthconservationfoodanimal rightssocietywater conservation
U.S. & WORLD
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as rideshare driver
12 Russians indicted for hacking in 2016 election
Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest woman
Purdue tracking down 26K applicants following data breach
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
Build-A-Bear stores across Chicago area mobbed on 'Pay Your Age' day
Papa John's founder resigns as chairman after using N-word on conference call
Window washers dressed as superheroes protest as strike continues
Jewel-Osco president dead after 30 years with company
More Business
Top Stories
Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court
Good Samaritans who saved dangling toddlers in Hermosa speak out
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as rideshare driver
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest woman
CPD Officer Rialmo involved in fight days after acquittal in December bar fight
Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage
Best burger restaurants in the country
Show More
Lake Zurich Boy Scouts aid motorcycle crash victims
Innocent 82-year-old man shot in West Chatham
Man says Southwest workers left luggage in the rain
U of I student armed with gun shot by police in Champaign, Illinois, police say
More News