Walmart's impeach Trump clothing draws social media outrage

Walmart has apparently taken down any items related to the impeachment of President Trump. (Walmart.com)

Walmart has received complaints on social media after it was found that the retail giant sold clothing and paraphernalia promoting the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Trump supporters voiced their outrage to Walmart's "Impeach 45" clothing by calling for a boycott of the company. Walmart also sold clothing and paraphernalia promoting the impeachment of former President Barack Obama.


Walmart has apparently responded to the outrage by taking down any clothing or paraphernalia related to the impeachment of Trump or Obama, which appeared to be sold by a third party vendor through walmart.com.
