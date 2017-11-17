Weirdest things found in storage units

There are tens of thousands of abandoned storage units in this country, many containing junk, but a few containing unknown treasures, historical artifacts, or worse.
Here, we've compiled a list of some of the strangest, and in some cases fortuitous, things located in storage units through the years.
A Zamboni (which sell new for $80,000-$150,000) - Auctioneer Richard Schur of Colorado shows Allen and Ton, hosts of "Auction Hunters," his find in 2012.
James Bond's Submarine Lotus Esprit - bought in 1989 with a $100 storage unit on Long Island. The vehicle was later sold to Tesla founder Elon Musk for $1 million.
Guy Fieri's stolen $200,000 Lamborghini Gallardo convertible was found in a Point Richmond, California, storage container a year after the theft
An amputated leg stored in a barbecue smoker - the amputee and the person who bought the storage unit got into a custody battle over the limb.
$500,000 worth of gold and silver - The man, identified only as John, apparently paid $1,100 for the unit only to see his blind investment turn into a real goldmine
Actor Nicolas Cage's $1M stolen Superman comic - it resurfaced 11 years later
42 snakes - found in a storage unit in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Unfortunately, 22 were dead.
The Burt Reynolds and Friends Museum - basically the contents of the museum in Florida came from Reynolds' own defaulted storage unit
A bunch of newspapers from the day Elvis Presley died - August 16, 1977 - a cache of newspapers from that infamous day was unearthed on the show "Storage Wars" in 2010, and was found to be worth $90,000 in total.
A 95-year-old woman's remains - Her daughter admitted on her deathbed that she'd never properly buried her mother because her car broke down. And the casket stayed in the storage unit for 17 years.
A burglar - who was allegedly trying to steal from a storage unit, got locked inside it in Missouri
