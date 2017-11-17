BUSINESS

Weirdest things found in storage units

Monday at 10pm, the I-Team investigates an alarming wave of recent storage unit break-ins.



There are tens of thousands of abandoned storage units in this country, many containing junk, but a few containing unknown treasures, historical artifacts, or worse.

Here, we've compiled a list of some of the strangest, and in some cases fortuitous, things located in storage units through the years.

A Zamboni (which sell new for $80,000-$150,000) - Auctioneer Richard Schur of Colorado shows Allen and Ton, hosts of "Auction Hunters," his find in 2012.

James Bond's Submarine Lotus Esprit - bought in 1989 with a $100 storage unit on Long Island. The vehicle was later sold to Tesla founder Elon Musk for $1 million.

RELATED: Records: Man posed for photo with dead wife, then cut her up while newborn, toddler present; later found in storage unit

Guy Fieri's stolen $200,000 Lamborghini Gallardo convertible was found in a Point Richmond, California, storage container a year after the theft

An amputated leg stored in a barbecue smoker - the amputee and the person who bought the storage unit got into a custody battle over the limb.

$500,000 worth of gold and silver - The man, identified only as John, apparently paid $1,100 for the unit only to see his blind investment turn into a real goldmine

Actor Nicolas Cage's $1M stolen Superman comic - it resurfaced 11 years later

42 snakes - found in a storage unit in San Luis Obispo, Calif. Unfortunately, 22 were dead.


The Burt Reynolds and Friends Museum - basically the contents of the museum in Florida came from Reynolds' own defaulted storage unit

A bunch of newspapers from the day Elvis Presley died - August 16, 1977 - a cache of newspapers from that infamous day was unearthed on the show "Storage Wars" in 2010, and was found to be worth $90,000 in total.

A 95-year-old woman's remains - Her daughter admitted on her deathbed that she'd never properly buried her mother because her car broke down. And the casket stayed in the storage unit for 17 years.

A burglar - who was allegedly trying to steal from a storage unit, got locked inside it in Missouri

Storage units in the suburbs are being targeted by thieves! MONDAY AT 10 PM, The ABC 7 I-Team uncovers hundreds of burglaries. The areas hit hardest and how the crooks are gaining access to prized possessions - time and again.
