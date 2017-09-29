California teacher accused of choking children with jump rope

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested 64-year-old Peter Samhammer of Clovis on four felony counts of child abuse. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
A Herndon Barstow Elementary P.E. teacher has been arrested after being accused of disciplining children by choking them with a jump rope.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office said they have arrested 64-year-old Peter Samhammer of Clovis on four felony counts of child abuse.

Detectives say on Thursday afternoon Samhammer disciplined several children by placing a jump rope around their necks and tightening briefly before letting go. They say the rope left red marks on the children's neck and shoulder areas.

All of the victims are between nine and 11 years old.

The Central Unified School District released the following statement:

"Mr. Samhammer is on official administrative leave. Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation."

Samhammer has also worked as a seasonal employee with the Clovis Unified School District but is currently not an active employee.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.
