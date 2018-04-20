Car goes into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier, driver pulled from water

Emergency crews responded to a car that went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier Friday afternoon.The Chicago Fire Department responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. Fire officials said four CFD dive teams worked to recover the car and victim, which were located 75 to 80 feet away from the pier.Divers recovered the car's bumper, which had detached from the vehicle, and broke the windows to extricate the driver, officials said.Officials said they believe that a post is missing from a chain-link fence along the edge of the water and believe the car pushed it into the water.Divers with the fire department's Marine Unit had pulled the driver out of the water by 6:30 p.m. and tried to resuscitate him as the took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.A CFD representative said the victim was a man in "extremely critical condition," but could not provide further information.Accidents like this are unusual at this location, officials said.The car is still submerged and will be recovered by the Chicago Police Department Marine Unit, a CFD representative said.Officials said they have no further information about what caused the driver to drive into the water.