Cardinal Cupich embarking on mission to Puerto Rico

Cardinal Blase Cupich is embarking on a mission to Puerto Rico Sunday morning. (WLS)

By
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (WLS) --
Cardinal Blase Cupich is embarking on a mission to Puerto Rico Sunday morning.

The leader of the Chicago Archdiocese is supporting people still recovering from devastating hurricanes, months after they hit. The cardinal is making the visit at the request of Pope Francis.

In San Juan, you can see apartment buildings and homes where life has returned to normal for some and yet, alongside, the debris from buildings destroyed, with no sign of rebuilding.

Nearly three months after Hurricane Maria, the island is still struggling to stand.

Approaching Puerto Rico from the air, the first sign you see that something is not normal, the checkerboard pattern of blue tarps covering many roofs. Tarps provided by the federal emergency management agency cover the damaged roofs of homes from m the hurricane, too many to count.

There are some positive signs in the Harbor- cruise ships in port, signaling the return of tourists and their dollars to help fuel the economy.

ABC7 caught up with some of those tourists from Chicago at airport baggage claim. They have a role in Puerto Rico's long recovery.

"We talked today the cruise ship and hotels, we're staying at the Hilton, they guaranteed us everything would be OK, so we're taking their word for it," said Mitchell Bernstein of Wheeling, Ill.

"As soon as we leave here, we're going to spend some money in the area," said Debbie Bernstein.

Money would certainly help. The challenges residents face here with lack of electricity and reliable drinkable water are long term.

But the people ABC7's Alan Krashesky spoke with have a remarkable resiliency, an ability to face life difficulties one day at a time.
Opossum breaks into liquor store and gets drunk as a skunk
Campaign aims to teach disability etiquette
Holiday Jeep Run in Arlington Heights
Daily Herald: Women's hockey increasing in popularity
