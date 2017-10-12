Amazon hiring spree: Online retailer looks to fill 120,000 seasonal jobs

Amazon is now hiring for the holiday season in Illinois and 32 other states.
The online retailer wants to fill more than 120,000 positions.
People who landed holiday positions last year eventually transitioned to full time roles with the company.
Amazon expects that trend to continue this year as well.
To find an Amazon job near you and more information about how to apply, click here.
