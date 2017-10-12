CAREERS

Amazon hiring spree: Online retailer looks to fill 120,000 seasonal jobs

(AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Amazon is now hiring for the holiday season in Illinois and 32 other states.

The online retailer wants to fill more than 120,000 positions.

People who landed holiday positions last year eventually transitioned to full time roles with the company.

Amazon expects that trend to continue this year as well.

To find an Amazon job near you and more information about how to apply, click here.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
careersamazonjobsholidayu.s. & worldIllinoisAlabamaArizonaCaliforniaColoradoConnecticutDelawareFloridaGeorgiaIndianaKansasKentuckyMarylandMassachusettsMichiganMinnesotaMissouriNevadaNew HampshireNew JerseyNew YorkNorth CarolinaOhioOklahomaOregonPennsylvaniaSouth CarolinaTennesseeTexasUtahVirginiaWashingtonWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
FedEx is hiring more than 1,000 holiday workers in Chicago
Top 10 companies for working moms
1st-ever female US Marine Corps infantry officer graduates
CEO dyes blonde hair brown to be taken seriously at work
More Careers
Top Stories
Family held captive by Taliban-linked group freed
Climber kills himself after girlfriend's avalanche death
91-year-old man dies after couple tied up, robbed in home invasion
Flight attendants say tension with passengers causing safety concern
Dad charged in newborn daughter's death in Georgia woods
Trump: We cannot aid Puerto Rico 'forever'
Trump hopes to boost lower-premium health insurance plans
Charges dismissed against teen accused of decapitating mother
Show More
3-year-old boy lost at corn maze spends night in welfare custody
Ex-official sentenced in assault of 103-year-old woman
ACLU condemns Trump's comments on Chicago gun violence
Courts: Custody case judge unaware father was sex offender
Prince Harry among speakers for Obama Foundation inaugural summit in Chicago
More News
Photos
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
More Photos