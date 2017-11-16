  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE NOW: Lawyers of 15 exonerated men speak after court
Amazon looks to hire 1,000 seasonal workers; job fair in Joliet Thursday

(AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) --
Looking for work? Amazon is hiring for nearly 1,000 seasonal jobs. Find out if you're a good fit at Thursday's job fair in southwest suburban Joliet.

The company's event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Louis Joliet Mall, which is located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive.

The positions are for customer fulfillment facilities across Will County, including Joliet. Employees can earn up to $14.50 an hour.

Last year, many of those holiday positions turned into regular, full-time jobs in the new year.
