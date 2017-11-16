Amazon looks to hire 1,000 seasonal workers; job fair in Joliet Thursday

Looking for work? Amazon is hiring for nearly 1,000 seasonal jobs. Find out if you're a good fit at Thursday's job fair in southwest suburban Joliet.The company's event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Louis Joliet Mall, which is located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive.The positions are for customer fulfillment facilities across Will County, including Joliet. Employees can earn up to $14.50 an hour.Last year, many of those holiday positions turned into regular, full-time jobs in the new year.