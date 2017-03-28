Chance the Rapper hiring intern

I'm looking for an intern, someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 27, 2017

I know "intern" has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job". — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

No take your time, I'm trying to find someone specific https://t.co/u4R9Hb8j23 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 28, 2017

