CHANCE THE RAPPER

Chance the Rapper hiring intern

Chance the Rapper (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chance the Rapper is hiring an intern.

He put the call out on Twitter Monday, saying he's looking for "someone with experience in putting together decks and writing proposals."


"I know 'intern' has a negative connotation but the job I'm looking to fill doesn't really have an official title yet. But it is a "job,'" Chance tweeted.


Chance said there's no deadline for submissions as he's "trying to find someone specific." He's asking that resumes be formatted as creative decks, pitches or proposals emailed to ctrinternsubmissions@gmail.com.

Related Topics:
careerscareersentertainmentchance the rapperinternshipChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CHANCE THE RAPPER
Chance the Rapper announces Bud Billiken Royal Court
Chance the Rapper on faith, family, and his fight for Chicago's future
Cheryl Burton shares sneak peek of Chance the Rapper interview
Chance the Rapper returns to 'OpenMike' that gave him his start
More chance the rapper
CAREERS
Woman, 94, serving smiles for 44 years at McDonald's
City holds job fair for O'Hare positions at Wilbur Wright College
30,000 summer jobs available for Chicago youth
Job: Political Reporter
More Careers
Top Stories
DePaul student shot as he tried to run from robbers in Lincoln Park
Mom of 2 young children found fatally stabbed says she feels betrayed
Police: Homeowner's son kills 3 burglars with rifle
30-pound wild turkey killed in crash with rental car in Indiana
Merrionette Park burglary suspect caught in Evergreen Park
Woman trying to steal car attacks female driver in Park Ridge, police say
Missing Chicago drum liner pulled from river
Show More
Childless couple gets ultimate surprise from friends' selfless act: twins
2 shocked by power lines while trimming trees in Addison
Couple tried to sell baby on Craigslist, sheriff says
Wisconsin bill would allow hidden handguns without license
Otter released in forest preserve after chip implanted
More News
Photos
New dresses donated to Chicago girls encourage positive body image
Police: Dogs sickened by poisoned hot dogs tossed in yards
Authorities: Teen planned shooting at her school
Stylist gives life-changing makeover to depressed woman
More Photos