CAREERS

Chicago minimum wage increases to $12 on July 1

CHICAGO (WLS) --
People making minimum wage in Chicago will get a pay raise starting July 1.

That's when the new minimum wage of $12 per hour kicks in. That's a 45 percent increase since 2015, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel's office.

Chicago's minimum wage is currently $11 per hour.

The increase is part of a plan to raise minimum wage in Chicago to $13 per hour by 2019.The mayor's office said about 367,000 workers will get a raise by July 1, 2019, as part of this plan.

Emanuel is expected to announce this year's increase to $12 at a press conference in the city's Little Village neighborhood at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersminimum wagerahm emanuelChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Chicago Urban League's job fair draws thousands
New anchor assignments at ABC7 Eyewitness News
Anchor Kathy Brock to retire from ABC7 Eyewitness News in June
Macy's looks to hire 150 new Chicago area workers
More Careers
Top Stories
10 shot, 1 fatally, in 2 separate South Side shootings
Woman questioned in attempted kidnapping at Greyhound bus station
Boy, 12, missing from Indiana after argument with family
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
VIDEO: Woman's outburst on Spirit flight stuns passengers
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Long Beach fire captain
2 seriously hurt in Elgin rollover crash
Giant beehive hangs above State Street in downtown Chicago
Show More
Oswego High School softball coach killed in Kendall County hit-and-run
At the family farm, Kathy Brock's passion for storytelling was born
Mother, 3 young daughters reported missing from Back of the Yards
Renderings of proposed Union Station addition released
More News