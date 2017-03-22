CAREERS

City holding job fair for positions at O'Hare Thursday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Department of Aviation and Chicago aldermen teamed up to hold a job fair Thursday morning for positions available at O'Hare International Airport.

The job fair will be held at Wilbur Wright College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 35 companies will be there looking to fill positions at the airport.

All job seekers should come prepared with the resume, but no advance registration is required.

Hundreds of full-time and part-time positions are available with airlines, airport concessions, construction companies, freight handlers and other service providers at O'Hare.

For more information visit www.flychicago.com
Related Topics:
careersjobso'hare airportaviationChicagoO'Hare
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CAREERS
30,000 summer jobs available for Chicago youth
Job: Political Reporter
Want to work from home? Priceline is hiring
Six Flags Great America hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers
More Careers
Top Stories
Long Grove couple fears they were targeted by vandal because they are Muslim
5 dead in London attacks, including police officer and attacker
Illinois lawmakers introduce bill to legalize recreational marijuana
Mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, delivers twins, dies a day later
Chicago man charged with murder of 2nd child
Facebook Live sex assault victim getting threats, mother says
Police officer, 3 others killed in Wisconsin town
Show More
Body cam captures officer punching teen
Infant twins found dead in apartment
NYPD: Stabbing suspect came from Maryland to kill black men, used a mini sword
4-year-old girl honored after calling 911 to save mom's life
Community leaders offer financial assistance for homeowners struggling to pay taxes
More News
Photos
Fire dept. welcomes 6 babies within 7 months
Baby born with 4 legs, 2 spines thrives after risky surgery
Boy, 4, accidentally hangs himself in thrift store
Kristin Cavallari reveals how she feels about leaving Chicago
More Photos