City holds job fair for O'Hare positions at Wilbur Wright College

The Chicago Department of Aviation and Chicago aldermen teamed up to hold a job fair Thursday morning for positions available at O'Hare International Airport.The job fair will be held at Wilbur Wright College from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 35 companies will be there looking to fill positions at the airport.All job seekers should come prepared with the resume, but no advance registration is required.Hundreds of full-time and part-time positions are available with airlines, airport concessions, construction companies, freight handlers and other service providers at O'Hare.For more information visit www.flychicago.com