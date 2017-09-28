CAREERS

FedEx is hiring more than 1,000 holiday workers in Chicago

FILE: A FedEx driver loads for a delivery. (AP)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
FedEx announced Thursday it is hiring more 1,250 holiday workers in Chicago.

The local openings include package handlers and other support positions in its seven Chicago-area facilities, located in the Loop, La Grange, Carol Stream, Wheeling, Grayslake, Romeoville and Niles.

FedEx said while these positions are for the holidays, one-third of the package handlers hired by FedEx Ground in 2016 kept their jobs at the end of the holiday season.

Anyone interested in applying for a position should visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
