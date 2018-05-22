CAREERS

Macy's looks to hire 1,000 new Chicago area workers

Macy's is looking to fill 1,000 new positions at nine stores in the Chicago area. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
While many department stores are closing around the country, Macy's is on a hiring spree in the Chicago area.

The chain is looking to fill 1,000 full-time and part-time positions in the cosmetics departments at nine stores, including the flagship store on State Street.

Hiring events will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at these locations:

-State Street
-Oakbrook Center
-Old Orchard
-Water Tower Place
-Northbrook Court

-Woodfield
-Orland Square
-Fox Valley
-The Promenade Bolingbrook

The company recommends applying in advance at MacysJOBS.com.

Macy's is celebrating a growth in sales, seeing a 3.6-percent increase compared to this time last year.
