Macy's looks to hire 1,000 new Chicago area workers

CHICAGO (WLS) --While many department stores are closing around the country, Macy's is on a hiring spree in the Chicago area.
The chain is looking to fill 1,000 full-time and part-time positions in the cosmetics departments at nine stores, including the flagship store on State Street.
Hiring events will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at these locations:
-State Street
-Oakbrook Center
-Old Orchard
-Water Tower Place
-Northbrook Court
-Woodfield
-Orland Square
-Fox Valley
-The Promenade Bolingbrook
The company recommends applying in advance at MacysJOBS.com.
Macy's is celebrating a growth in sales, seeing a 3.6-percent increase compared to this time last year.