Macy's looks to hire 1,000 new Chicago area workers

While many department stores are closing around the country, Macy's is on a hiring spree in the Chicago area.The chain is looking to fill 1,000 full-time and part-time positions in the cosmetics departments at nine stores, including the flagship store on State Street.Hiring events will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. at these locations:-State Street-Oakbrook Center-Old Orchard-Water Tower Place-Northbrook Court-Woodfield-Orland Square-Fox Valley-The Promenade BolingbrookThe company recommends applying in advance at MacysJOBS.com Macy's is celebrating a growth in sales, seeing a 3.6-percent increase compared to this time last year.