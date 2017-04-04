CAREERS

Tips for a resume makeover

By
Looking for a Job or making want to make a career change? The first step to securing that job is to make sure your resume is in the best shape to show off your skills and experience. If you haven't updated your resume in a while, now is the time to do it. Tom Gimbel, LaSalle Network founder and CEO, had some advice.

Your resume isn't just the piece of paper you give to hiring managers anymore. It includes your LinkedIn and online social media presence, so make sure everything is up to date and you don't have anything up on social media that you wouldn't want a hiring manager to see.

Don't include software skills if they're outdated. If you still have Microsoft PowerPoint or Excel on your resume, get rid of it. Those softwares are a given now, so only include programs/software that is truly a differentiator.

Tailor it for each job you're applying for. Avoid using a one size fits all resume. Your resume should reflect the job you're applying and be different for each position based on the job description.

Put the most important information in the top third. The first part of a resume that hiring managers and recruiters will see is the top third when they open it up in their email, so make sure the most important and relevant information is there.

Get rid of the objective part. If it's been awhile since you've been on the job market, your resume may still include the objective portion at the top. Get rid of it. Hiring managers don't pay attention to this and it takes up valuable space that you could be using to talk about your qualifications.

LaSalle Network is a Chicago temporary staffing and recruiting services for accounting and finance, technology services, executive and call center careers.

For more information about LaSalle Network, visit: https://thelasallenetwork.com/
