Top 10 companies for working moms

Working Mother
magazine has compiled its annual list of 100 Best Companies for working moms. Schedule flexibility, generous paid parental leave and mentoring programs for women are the benefits that are taken into consideration.
Here are this year's top 10 in no particular order.
- Johnson & Johnson
- Bank of America
- Ernst & Young
- IBM
- Pricewaterhouse Coopers
- Deloitt
- McKinsey & Company
- Unilever
- Prudential
- Zoetis
