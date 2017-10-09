  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago's Columbus Day Parade from 1-2:30 p.m.

Caught on camera: Couple's fight at restaurant goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

Brawl inside restaurant caught on tape, Steve Campion reports. (KTRK)

By
BAYTOWN, Texas --
Eyewitness News has learned more about a viral video taken inside a Baytown restaurant.

The footage was first posted on Reddit showing a heated exchange between a man and woman. She can be seen swinging her fists at the man as he holds a beer and a carryout container. He eventually threw the carryout food in her face.

Baytown police officers said the people in the video are a couple. They identified them as Garett Wilder, 26, and his girlfriend, Brittany Farber, 24. They charged them both with misdemeanors for public intoxication.

Wilder talked to ABC13 about the incident after we tracked him down. He admitted alcohol played a factor. He expressed remorse about the altercation.

"I've got nothing to say about it really," said Wilder. "I really don't want to talk about. She was a little embarrassed by it, but now she's kind of embraced it that everyone has seen it."

Wilder said Farber was at work Thursday afternoon. He said the two are back together and haven't had any alcohol since the incident.

Bayou City Wings said they suspended three employees are a result of the video being posted online.

Related Topics:
caught on cameraviral videofightdomestic violenceu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Minnesota man lived with bodies of mom, brother for year
Man sues MLB, Cubs after going blind from foul ball to eye at Wrigley
5 dead, 29 wounded in Chicago weekend gun violence
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
Friends mourn 2 young couples killed in quadruple-fatal crash
Three-second GIF causes huge online backlash for Dove
Show More
Mom of 6 killed in crash after visiting preemie twins in hospital
Police: Mayor's son punches her, knocking her to ground
Dozens of homes destroyed in massive fires in North Bay -- WATCH LIVE
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
More News
Top Video
5 wanted for assault, robbery of NU student at Chicago campus
Decomposing body found after East Chatham fire
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
Playtex recalls kids bowls, plates over choking hazard
More Video