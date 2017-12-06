4 arrested after reports of shots fired on I-290 during funeral procession, Hillside chase

Drivers sitting at a stoplight in west suburban Hillside witnessed a bizarre chase and arrests Tuesday.Forest Park police alerted authorities in Hillside about the rowdy procession as the group headed toward Oakridge Cemetery, 4301 Roosevelt Road, according to Hillside Police Chief Joseph Lukaszek.The procession was "total chaos," Lukaszek said. Passengers were hanging out of the vehicles' windows and driving in and out of traffic as they headed toward the cemetery. Hillside police received reports of shots fired on the Eisenhower Expressway during the procession, Lukaszek said.One of the vehicles in the procession was identified as having been involved in multiple shootings earlier Tuesday in Chicago, including one in front of Prince of Peace Baptist Church in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood. Shots were fired during a funeral at the church, which is located in the 5400-block of West Van Buren Street.When a passenger inside the vehicle showed a weapon and the driver refused to pull over, the Lukaszek drove his vehicle into the SUV "with force" to stop it, near Mannheim and Harrison roads.Two people got out and tried to run away. One of them tried to climb into a dump truck before taking off again. Eventually, they were caught by officers.A total of four people - three men and a woman, all in their 20s - were arrested. Police said they have more than 160 arrests combined. Charges are pending against all four suspects.Three guns were recovered from the scene, which contained high-capacity magazines with high-impact ammunition, police said.Police said the shooting and chase stemmed from an earlier incident atInvestigators said they believe the shooting was gang-related."The incident stemmed from an ongoing problem suburban police departments are having with funerals that begin in the City of Chicago and proceed to the various suburban locations for burial," Hillside police said in a statement released Tuesday.Chicago police usually notify local authorities when such a procession is headed their way, Lukaszek said."Typically, (Chicago police) do a good job keeping us in the loop," Lukaszek said.No injuries were reported.