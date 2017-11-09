Chicago charter school teacher investigated for sexual relationship with student

EMBED </>More Videos

An investigation is underway at Horizon Science Academy after a female teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
An investigation is underway at Horizon Science Academy in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood after a female teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student.

The charter school and Chicago police were made aware of the allegations earlier this week, but parents were not immediately notified.

"If the teachers and principals and everybody had knowledge about it, they should have sent a notice or something to inform parents," said Vivianna Soto, a parent.

"They could have handled it better, they could have had a meeting to let us know so we could be aware of what's going on," said Elaine, another parent.

The school, Chicago police, and the Department of Children and Family Services are investigating.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
charter schoolmisconductChicagoGage Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Lawsuit: Lyft driver bound passenger, sexually assaulted her in alley
Family: Father's remains were 'dripping' from casket
Indiana man gets 68 years for Wllowbrook sex assault
Toddler with dairy allergy dies after pre-K allegedly gave him grilled cheese
Friday Flyover 2017: Vote for your favorite school!
ESPNChicago: Chicago to host 2020 NBA All Star Game, source says
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Police: Proposal rejection ends in mutilation, murder; suspect fled to IL
Show More
Were Tuesday's Democratic wins predictive of Rauner's future?
Man passes through airport security, boards plane with wrong ticket
It's not winter yet, but near-record lows, lake-effect snow on tap
At least 2 mugged in Uptown in 15 minutes, police say
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Indiana man gets 68 years for Wllowbrook sex assault
National Donor Sabbath highlights need for organ, tissue donations
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video