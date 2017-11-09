Chicago charter school teacher investigated for sexual relationship with student

An investigation is underway at Horizon Science Academy in Chicago's Gage Park neighborhood after a female teacher was accused of having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old male student.The charter school and Chicago police were made aware of the allegations earlier this week, but parents were not immediately notified."If the teachers and principals and everybody had knowledge about it, they should have sent a notice or something to inform parents," said Vivianna Soto, a parent."They could have handled it better, they could have had a meeting to let us know so we could be aware of what's going on," said Elaine, another parent.The school, Chicago police, and the Department of Children and Family Services are investigating.