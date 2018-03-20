Chicago cop charged with sexually assaulting suspect in custody

Carlyle Calhoun, 46 (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A veteran Chicago police officer was charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a suspect who was in custody, police confirmed.

Officer Carlyle Calhoun, 46, was charged with one felony count of criminal sexual assault/force and one felony count of official misconduct/forbidden act, according to the Cook County State's Attorneys Office.

Calhoun was arrested on Monday in connection with an alleged incident on Feb. 3. He transported a suspect to a hospital and while there, Calhoun allegedly sexually assaulted the suspect

Calhoun put on desk duty during investigation. The department will move to suspend him without pay.

Calhoun is scheduled to appear in Bond Court at noon Tuesday.
