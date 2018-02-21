Fire captain hurt in Bronzeville apartment blaze in serious condition

EMBED </>More Videos

A firefighter was injured while battling a building fire in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood. (WLS)

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A captain with the Chicago Fire Department was taken to a hospital Wednesday afternoon when he was injured while responding to a fire in the South Side Bronzeville neighborhood.

Firefighters responded about 1:15 p.m. to a blaze at a 3 1/2-story apartment building at 4327 S. King Drive, according to Larry Merritt, assistant director of Fire Media Affairs.

About 15 minutes after arriving, a mayday alert was called when the captain suffered injuries from smoke inhalation inside the building, Merritt said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Merritt said the captain has been with the fire department for more than 20 years.

No other injuries were reported, Merritt said. Residents in the building were already outside or were not home when crews arrived.

At least three families were displaced due to the fire, according to the Chicago Red Cross.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
building firechicago fire departmentChicagoBronzeville
Top Stories
Niles North HS evacuated after threat
Students walk out in solidarity with Florida school shooting survivors
2-year-old boy's death in Little Village investigated as homicide
Chicago Weather: Homes, streets flooded in south suburbs
1 wounded in shooting at Batavia Steak 'n Shake drive-thru
Couple locked kids in rooms without food, water or bathroom: Officials
Dog owner falls from 500-foot cliff, dies trying to rescue pet
Supreme Court asked to review 'Making a Murderer' confession
Show More
Billy Graham, evangelist who reached millions, dies at 99
Police: Man sexually assaulted woman after climbing in through window
Hoffman Estates babysitter accused of abusing 5-month-old child
YouTube gamer, 12, terrified during swatting incident
More News
Top Video
Catching up with Trista from 'Bachelorette' Season 1
Students walk out in solidarity with Florida school shooting survivors
Switching between diets can be harmful
Chicago Weather: Homes, streets flooded in south suburbs
More Video