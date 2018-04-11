Chicago given $10M to expand predictive policing, officer training

Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, philanthropist Ken Griffin and the University of Chicago Crime Lab announced Wednesday an initiative to reduce crime in Chicago.Citadel CEO and philanthropist Ken Griffin is giving $10 million to expand the predictive policing collaboration between the city and the University of Chicago Crime Lab and provide for greater training for police and fireman.The initiative expands the proactive policing efforts to a total of 12 wards. The program, currently in six wards, uses "strategic decision support centers (SDSC)" with technology resources, including gunshot detection systems, digital cameras, and software highlighting locations where there is the highest risk of violence.The predictive policing program uses what Supt. Johnson called "data driven methods to fight crime," including gunshot detection systems and community policing.Mayor Emanuel said there has been 13 consecutive months of gun violence reduction since the program's initial introduction in six wards."If you can predict it, you can prevent it," said Emanuel.Additionally, a public safety training academy for police and fire will be built in the Belmont-Cragin neighborhood. Emanuel said new officers have been trained on mental health, de-escalation, how to use a body camera, how to do community policing."These are things that weren't in place even a few years ago," he said.