Chicago mob boss John "No Nose" DiFronzo dead at 89

Investogative reporter Chuck Goudie had "Lunch with No Nose" in a 2009 I-Team surveillance report.

The leader of the Chicago Outfit for more than a decade, notorious for his nickname and his cagey demeanor, died on Sunday-the ABC7I-Team has learned.John "No Nose" DiFronzo was 89 years old. He had Alzheimer's disease, according to noted Chicago attorney Joe "the Shark" Lopez who counts Outfit leaders as clients.DiFronzo was awarded the mob moniker "No Nose" early in his career when part of his schnoz was sliced off as he jumped through the plate glass window of a Michigan Ave. clothing store window to escape after a burglary. That incident in 1949 left DiFronzo with a mangled snout.Eventually plastic surgery restored the mobster's nose, but the nickname stuck. Sometimes he was also called "Johnny Bananas" by associates.DiFronzo had been a longtime resident of River Grove. He would meet weekly with Outfit underlings at a local restaurant near the apartment he shared with his wife.The I-Team put his regular midday meetings under surveillance in 2009 and conducted a rare interview with the mob boss as he was leaving one of the luncheons. "Lunch with No Nose" as it was coined, was a rare glimpse into Outfit operations and perhaps the last time DiFronzo was seen on television.The crime syndicate boss, who began as an enforcer, did serve prison sentences for burglary in 1950 and in 1993 for racketeering-and was a suspect in other Outfit crimes and some murder cases.But he managed to escape the legal fate of many of his mob colleagues. As the upper echelon of the Chicago Outfit went to prison for life in the 2007 Operation: Family Secrets case, DiFronzo was always thought to have been atop the list of those who would fall in the second round of federal indictments.There never was a Family Secrets II and DiFronzo managed to hold the reigns of power into his 80's.After Lunch with No Nose, the octogenarian Outfit boss told theI-Team that he was "not concerned at all" about being prosecuted. As it turned out, he was correct. He met the fate of old age and a debilitating disease on Sunday morning, passing away less violently then some of those who crossed paths with the Outfit over the years.Funeral arrangements are pending, according to Lopez.