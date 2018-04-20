Chicago Police Memorial Foundation pays tribute to Commander Paul Bauer

The Chicago Police Memorial Foundation paid tribute to Commander Paul Bauer and four other fallen officers at Gold Star Family Memorial Park Friday afternoon.It's been a little more than two months since Bauer was gunned down, and Friday his family and colleagues honored his sacrifice and paid tribute to some other brave officers as well.During a solemn ceremony at the Gold Star Families Memorial just east of Soldier Field, the names of five fallen members of the Chicago Police Department were unveiled on the memorial wall.Bauer's daughter Grace and wife Erin participated in the ceremony, and were presented a flag in his honrs.Officer Andre Van Vegten, Officer Bernard Domagala, Captain Joseph Palczynski and Officer Frank Hourihan were also recognized."These fallen heroes served selflessly and sacrificed everything. And we know their families made that sacrifice with them," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel."I came here I don't know how many years in a row as a member of the Chicago Police Department, and I never thought I'd be here for my good friend Paul Bauer, and some days it still doesn't seem real. And then days like today, it is real," said John Escalante.Earlier Grace Bauer joined her classmates at South Loop Elementary School in participating in the national school walkout on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting."When I heard about the Parkland shooting, my eyes glazed over the news. Why? Because the day before, my dad was shot downtown. The media moves on, tragedy after tragedy. But we will not. We refuse to forget the victims of gun violence close to our hearts," she said.Grace, just 13 years old, spoke about the need for stricter gun laws, her way of turning pain into purpose.