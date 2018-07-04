Chicago Proud: Neighbors build wheelchair ramp for Carpentersville man who lost legs in parasailing accident

Neighbors gathered Wednesday to build a wheelchair ramp for a Carpentersville man who lost both legs in a parasailing accident. (Grant W. Lentz)

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Neighbors gathered Wednesday to build a wheelchair ramp for a Carpentersville man who recently lost both legs.

Henry Owens was parasailing during a family trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, when his legs got caught in a boat propeller.

His wife, Melloney, and their sons pulled Owens from the water only to find his left leg had been cut off and his right leg was badly mangled.

Owens was placed in a medically-induced coma for two days. Both his legs were amputated above the knee. He will eventually be fitted with prosthetics.

Owens was transferred to Lutheran General in Park Ridge so he can rehabilitate closer to his Carpentersville home, but that home needed extensive remodeling to suit his new needs.

Community members began that process Wednesday by working on a wheelchair ramp to the Owens' front door. The group said although they had to stop early because of the heat, they have an inspector coming to approve the ramp Thursday.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page for donations to help them with expenses associated with the double amputation.
