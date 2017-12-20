Chicago sports teams donate $1M to reduce gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago's five major sports teams donated a combined $1 million to help reduce gun violence in the city.

The owners of the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox partnered with the University of Chicago Crime Lab, which evaluates crime reduction strategies.

The $1 million donation will be spent three ways: On a youth therapy program called "Choose 2 Change," analyst training for technology centers in Chicago police stations, and helping fund the University of Chicago Crime Lab.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson released a joint statement Wednesday, saying, "When Chicago works together, united as one city, there is nothing we cannot accomplish. We are grateful to Chicago's legendary professional sports teams for working together to invest in public safety, support our children and make a difference in Chicago communities. When it comes to investing in our children and fighting crime, Chicago is one team with one goal."
