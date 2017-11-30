Chicago winter overnight parking ban begins Friday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A warning for people who park their cars on the streets of Chicago: The city's annual winter overnight parking ban begins Friday, Dec. 1.

It will be enforced between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. until April 1, 2018, whether there's snow on the ground or not, according to the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation.

The ban spans more than 100 miles of main streets. CLICK HERE to check out a map of those streets.

Drivers should watch where they park to avoid a ticket and a tow.

Officials said violators will face a minimum $150 towing fee, a $60 ticket and a storage fee of $20 per day.

Vehicles will be towed to Pounds 2 or 6, which are located at 10301 South Doty Avenue and 701 North Sacramento Boulevard, respectively.

CLICK HERE to find out more about Chicago's winter overnight parking ban and snow clearing services.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
parkingbanwintertowingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Russell Simmons steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations
Bodies of family missing 10 months found in Mexico
Sisters who survived Vegas shooting say they won't get fund money due to rules
Suspect records fatal stabbing outside Walmart; victim dies in girlfriend's arms
Jim Nabors, Gomer Pyle on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' dies at 87
Parents charged after baby dies of apparent drug overdose
Ann Curry and Natalie Morales speak out about Lauer's termination
How a McDonald's food bag led Tampa police to alleged serial killer
Show More
Scuffle ensues at rodent-infested CPS school
Teacher accused of having sex, smoking marijuana with student
Christmas display with 350K lights may end due to neighbor complaints, family says
College student's charitable tweet cost her $200,000
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Pets ready for adoption on Giving Tuesday
PHOTOS: Shoppers warned of dangerous toys, household items during holiday season
PHOTOS: Dogs, cats in need of homes for Thanksgiving
PHOTOS: Tom Petty's California lake house listed for $5.9M
More Photos