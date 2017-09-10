Chicago woman found dead in freezer of Rosemont hotel

EMBED </>More Videos

Kenneka Jenkins (Family provided photo)

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
A 19-year-old Chicago woman was discovered dead early Sunday inside a freezer at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont, police said.

Kenneka Jenkins was last seen Saturday morning and reported missing at about 1:15 p.m. She was attending a party Friday night on the ninth floor of the hotel.

Her family said that police told them that Jenkins was intoxicated when she walked into the freezer.

However, the family believe there is more to the story.

Her mother Teresa Martin said she is horrified.

"It's something that no one could ever imagine. It's unbelievable," Martin said.



Jenkins' sister told police that Jenkins was seen leaving her Chicago home at 11:30 p.m. Friday for a party at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 54440 North River Road. The sister said that she had received a text message from

Jenkins at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

After being contacted by Rosemont police, the staff of the Crowne Plaza searched the hotel and Jenkins was discovered inside a freezer early Sunday morning. Police said her body was beyond resuscitation and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel and Conference Center released a statement saying, "The Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel and Conference Center holds the safety, security and well-being of our guests and employees as our top priority and concern.

We are saddened by this news, and our thoughts are with the young woman and her family during this difficult time. The hotel staff will continue to cooperate fully with local authorities. All further questions should be directed to the Rosemont Police Department."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hotelinvestigationRosemontChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Hurricane Irma pummels Florida, makes 2nd landfall on Marco Island
HURRICANE IRMA LIVE: ABC News Special Report
Police: Robbins probationary officer, girlfriend fabricated abandoned baby story
CPD: Man fatally shot by police after hitting officer with car on NW Side
Florida sheriff: Do not shoot at hurricane
4 killed, 25 wounded in Chicago shootings since Friday evening
3 shot and killed in Roseland
Death toll rises to 90 after Mexico earthquake
Show More
Pope Francis gets bruise in popemobile during visit to Colombia
Blackhawks Hall of Fame defenseman Pierre Pilote dies at 85
Man dies, 3-year-old girl among those injured in west suburban crash
Woman suffers graze wound in Dan Ryan shooting
More News
Top Video
CPD: Man fatally shot by police after hitting officer with car on NW Side
Newsviews: Website offers free legal aid to crime victims
26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade
Daily Herald: Chicago area fall theater preview
More Video